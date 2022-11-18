Amazon CEO says layoffs will extend into next year

On Tuesday, Amazon notified authorities in California that it would lay off about 260 corporate workers at various facilities in the state. The company has not publicly disclosed how many employees it laid off this week across its entire corporate workforce, though some based in Seattle said they've also been let go.

Jassy said the company hasn’t concluded how many other jobs will be impacted. He noted there will be reductions in certain divisions as the company goes through the annual review process, which will continue into next year. As they weigh job cuts, he said leaders at the company will prioritize what matters most to customers and the long-term health of the company.

Amazon is offering severance packages for employees who leave the company. But — unlike Meta, for example — it hasn't publicly provided details of the package.

The company employs more than 1.5 million workers globally, primarily made up of hourly workers.