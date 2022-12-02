Amazon loses 10% of its vegetation in nearly four decades

Almost half of Brazil's carbon emissions comes from deforestation. The destruction is so vast that the eastern Amazon has ceased to be a carbon sink, or absorber, for the Earth and has become a carbon source, according to a study published in 2021 in the journal Nature.

As of 2021, the Amazon had 74% of its area covered by tropical rainforests and 9% of other natural vegetation types. The region, with 8.5 million square kilometers, holds a population of 47 million people, according to Raisg estimates.

“At least some 75 billion metric tons of carbon are stored across the Amazon,” Woods Hole Research Center researcher Wayne Walker said during a press conference Friday in Lima, Peru. “If all that carbon ended up immediately in the atmosphere, that would be about seven times global annual emissions.”

