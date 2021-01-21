Amazon offers assist with US COVID-19 vaccine distribution

"We are prepared to leverage our operations, information technology, and communications capabilities and expertise to assist your administration's vaccination efforts," wrote the CEO of Amazon's Worldwide Consumer division, Dave Clark, in a letter to Biden. "Our scale allows us to make a meaningful impact immediately in the fight against COVID-19, and we stand ready to assist you in this effort."

Amazon said that it has already arranged a licensed third-party occupational health care provider to give vaccines on-site at its facilities for its employees when they become available.