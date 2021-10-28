Amazon reports sales and profit drop in 3Q

The Seattle-based company reported a profit of $6.2 billion, or $6.12 per share for the three-month period ended Sept. 30 compared with $6.3 billion, or $12.37 per share a share, during the year-ago period. Revenue jumped 15% to $110.8 billion.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet on average expected $111.55 billion in quarterly revenue and per-share earnings of $8.90.