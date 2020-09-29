Amazon sees broad audience for its palm recognition tech

The data is encrypted in a secured sector of the cloud that was custom built by Amazon, and customers can also delete their Amazon One-related data permanently at any time.

The company expects to roll out Amazon One as an option in other Amazon stores in the coming months, which could mean Whole Foods Market grocery stores. But Amazon believes the technology is applicable in a myriad of secured locations.

“We believe Amazon One has broad applicability beyond our retail stores, so we also plan to offer the service to third parties like retailers, stadiums, and office buildings so that more people can benefit from this ease and convenience in more places,” Kumar wrote. "Interested third parties can reach out through the email address provided on our Amazon One website.”

For now, the technology is being used only at two Amazon Go stores. Amazon Go is the company's first cashier-less supermarket, introduced earlier this year, where shoppers can grab milk or eggs and walk out without waiting in line or ever opening their wallets.

People can sign up for an Amazon One account with a mobile phone number and credit card. An Amazon account isn't necessary.

This undated photo provided by Amazon shows the Amazon One device. Amazon has introduced the new palm recognition technology in a pair of Seattle stores and sees broader uses in places like stadiums and offices. Customers at the stores near Amazon's campus in Washington can flash a palm for entry and to buy goods. (Amazon via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited