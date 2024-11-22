Amazon to invest an additional $4 billion in AI startup Anthropic

Under the deal, Amazon said the San Francisco-based Anthropic will now name Amazon’s cloud computing unit, Amazon Web Services, as its “primary training partner.” It will also use two AWS chips to train and deploy its future foundational models, the advanced systems that underpin general-purpose AI services like ChatGPT and Google’s Bard chatbot.

“We’ve been impressed by Anthropic’s pace of innovation and commitment to responsible development of generative AI, and look forward to deepening our collaboration,” Matt Garman, the AWS CEO, said in a statement included in Amazon’s announcement.

The relationship between Big Tech companies and AI startups has received scrutiny from regulators in the U.S. and abroad. However, Amazon got some good news in September when Britain's competition watchdog said Anthropic's revenue and its combined market share with Amazon in Britain were not big enough to require an in-depth investigation under the country's merger rules.

