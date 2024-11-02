Amber Glenn survives a fall to win her first Grand Prix figure skating title

Amber Glenn has overcome a fall and her own doubts to win a maiden Grand Prix figure skating title at the Grand Prix de France
Amber Glenn, of the United States, competes in the women's free skating segment at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Angers, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Amber Glenn, of the United States, competes in the women's free skating segment at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Angers, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
Nation & World
53 minutes ago
ANGERS, France (AP) — Amber Glenn overcame a fall and her own doubts to win a maiden Grand Prix figure skating title Saturday at the Grand Prix de France.

The American skater Glenn had the lead from Friday's short program. That and the support of the crowd got her through a tough free skate in which she fell on a triple flip and put a hand onto the ice to steady herself on two other jumps.

“I didn’t feel that great out there today but I really tried and the audience really got me through that last half when I was doubting myself," Glenn said. "The audience was really strong and really encouraging, so I really fought for everything I could.”

Glenn posted the day's third-best score in the free skate but it was enough to win overall with a total of 210.44 points, ahead of Japanese skaters Wakaba Higuchi, who won at Skate America last month, and Rion Sumiyoshi.

South Korea's Kim Chaeyeon had been second in the short program but dropped Saturday to fourth overall, one place ahead of 17-year-old U.S. skater Sarah Everhardt, who was on her Grand Prix debut.

The men's, ice dance and pairs competitions conclude later Saturday.

___

Amber Glenn, of the United States, reacts after competing in the women's free skating segment at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Angers, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Wakaba Higuchi, of Japan, competes in the women's free skating segment at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Angers, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Wakaba Higuchi, of Japan, picks up gifts from fans after competing in the women's free skating segment at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Angers, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Chaeyeon Kim, of South Korea, reacts after competing in the women's free skating segment at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Angers, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

