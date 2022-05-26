Amber Heard ends testimony asking Depp to 'leave me alone'

“I know how many people will come out of the woodwork to be in support of Johnny,” Heard responded.

Depp is suing Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” His lawyers say he was defamed by the article even though it never mentioned his name.

Heard said she hopes the lawsuit will allow her to regain her voice, and said she had the “right as an American” to publish an article that described her experiences and how they relate to the national debate over domestic violence.

“Johnny has taken enough of my voice,” she said. “I have the right to tell my story.”

Depp has denied he ever struck Heard, and says she was the abuser in the relationship. Heard has testified about more than a dozen separate instances of physical abuse she says she suffered at Depp's hands.

The final witness Thursday morning for Depp's side was a hand surgeon, Richard Gilbert, who said he thinks the injury that occurred to Depp's middle finger could have occurred as Depp describes it.

The tip of the finger was severed during a fight the couple had in Australia. Depp says it occurred when Heard threw a large vodka bottle at him. Heard says Depp did it to himself in a drug-fueled rage on a night when he also sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle.

Jurors will hear closing arguments on Friday.

