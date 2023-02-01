AMC exits Saudi Arabia as young cinema market booms

AMC will sell its $30 million investment to Saudi Entertainment Ventures, known as SEVEN, which is operated by the government's Public Investment Fund, AMC said in a press release.

The Leawood, Kansas-based company will continue to license the AMC name for the 13 theaters it opened around the kingdom and for future locations. It had initially planned to open up to 40 cinemas by 2023.

"During the last five years we’ve opened 13 beautiful theatres, hired and trained so many Saudi nationals, endured a global pandemic, and, perhaps most importantly, helped bring movies to the Saudi people," AMC Chairman and CEO Adam Aron was quoted as saying.

“In making this transition, we have enormous confidence in the team running these theatres and the venture is moving to the next stage exactly as we envisioned at the time we started.”

AMC, which operates some 950 theaters and 10,500 screens around the world, was hit hard by the COVID pandemic and the various lockdowns.

The crown prince, with the support of his father, King Salman, has moved to open the kingdom to foreign investors and tourists, hoping to build up the private sector and reduce the country's reliance on its vast oil reserves. Recent years have brought concerts, raves and major sporting events to the kingdom, where more than half the local population is under the age of 25.

Those plans have proceeded despite the global outcry over the 2018 killing of Saudi dissident and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, which U.S. intelligence concluded was likely ordered by the crown prince. Saudi authorities say the agents who killed Khashoggi acted on their own and have been tried and sentenced to lengthy prison terms.