AMC looks to keep in closer contact with its investors

AMC said Wednesday that it's launching AMC Investor Connect, an initiative that will put the company in direct communication with its individual shareholders to keep them up to date about important company information and provide them with special offers. AMC's retail shareholder base has grown to more than 3 million owners over the last several months.

AMC President and CEO Adam Aron said in a written statement that Leawood, Kansas-based company’s retail investor shareholder base owns more than 80% of AMC.