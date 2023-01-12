American Airlines boosts outlook after busy holiday season

Officials said any gain from Southwest's meltdown was likely offset by American canceling more than 800 flights, or 2.6% of its schedule, in late December, according to FlightAware figures.

Airlines have benefited from strong demand for travel and a limited number of flights and seats, in part because of a pilot shortage coming out of the worst of the pandemic. The result has been higher fares.

American said revenue from each seat per mile rose 24% over the fourth quarter of 2021, an even sharper rise than it had previously forecast.

Raymond James airline analyst Savanthi Syth said she had expected American to raise its guidance because it appeared to suffer fewer ill effects from the winter storm in late December, but the update topped those expectations too.

American is scheduled to report financial results on Jan. 26. Delta Air Lines will lead off when it gives fourth-quarter numbers on Friday.