American citizen killed in Burkina Faso, US State Dept says

The State Department said late Saturday it was not aware that the person had any affiliation with the U.S. government, but declined to give more information out of respect for the privacy of the individual and the family.

The Associated Press spoke with four government and army officials who confirmed that the man was shot Saturday morning outside of the Baba Sy military camp on the outskirts of Ouagadougou, the capital, after trespassing and ignoring a warning shot by soldiers to stop advancing. The man died from gunshot wounds and was taken to the morgue at Yalgado Ouedraogo University Hospital, according to an employee who feared being identified.