American consumers feeling much more confident as Election Day nears

FILE - Shoppers peruse merchandise at a Kohl's in Ramsey, N.J., Oct. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Nation & World
By MATT OTT – Associated Press
8 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — American consumers are feeling quite a bit more confident this month as Election Day approaches, a business research group says.

The Conference Board said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index jumped to 108.7 in October from 99.2 in September. It was the biggest monthly gain since March of 2021. Analysts forecast a more modest reading of 99.3.

The consumer confidence index measures both Americans’ assessment of current economic conditions and their outlook for the next six months.

The measure of Americans’ short-term expectations for income, business and the job market jumped to 89.1. The Conference Board says a reading under 80 can signal a potential recession in the near future.

The Conference Board reported Tuesday that consumers’ view of current conditions climbed 14.2 points to 138.

Consumer spending accounts for nearly 70% of U.S. economic activity and is closely watched by economists for signs how the American consumer is feeling.

