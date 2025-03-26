American figure skater Alysa Liu takes the lead on the opening night of the world championships

“Outside of scores, I think I skated the best out of any competition,” said Liu, who retired after the 2022 world championships, only to announce early last year that she would be making a comeback with an eye on the Milano-Cortina Olympics.

Three-time defending world champion Kaori Sakamoto was fifth with 71.03 points as she tries to become the first to win four consecutive titles since Carol Heiss in the 1950s and '60s. Two-time defending U.S. champion Amber Glenn, who was among the favorites in Boston, fell on her opening triple axel and was ninth with 67.65 points.

The event continues Wednesday night with the pairs short program, where Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps of Canada will be trying to defend their title. The U.S.-born Stellato-Dudek recently became a Canadian citizen.

The duo will have competition from Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nikita Volodin of Germany, who are coming off their title at the prestigious Grand Prix Final, and Japan's Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara, the world champions two years ago.

The men's competition and ice dance begin Thursday. All of the medals will be decided by Saturday night.

The worlds are being hosted by the renowned Skating Club of Boston, which had six members killed nearly two months ago, when an American Airlines flight collided with an Army helicopter near Washington. Skaters from the world over said this week that they hoped their performances would be a cathartic experience for a tight-knit community still grieving.

“The kids we lost — across the country — were the future of the sport,” said Doug Zeghibe, the CEO of the club, which produced such champions as Dick Button, Tenley Albright and Nancy Kerrigan. “So it’s really nice to see this being acknowledged.”

The final world championships before the Milano-Cortina Olympics are also important for establishing the quotas for the Winter Games. The number of entries for each nation will be decided by how its best skaters finish in each discipline this week.

