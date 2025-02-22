American golfer Angel Yin moves into third-round lead at LPGA Thailand tournament

Sponsor invite Akie Iwai of Japan, who led after the first two rounds, shot 71 and dropped into second place. She stumbled with her first bogey of the tournament on the ninth hole.

The event is the first stop of the LPGA's so-called Asian swing before the tour moves to Singapore and China over the next two weeks.

The 26-year-old Yin's best finish in four previous appearances at LPGA Thailand was a share of third place in 2021.

"Off the tee, I wasn’t hitting it as well as the last two days, but I got away with some good lies and managed to capitalize on my opportunities,” said Yin, ranked No. 17.

The California native is chasing her second LPGA title after winning the Buick LPGA Shanghai in 2023. She is a two-time major runner-up — at the 2023 Chevron Championship and the 2019 U.S. Women’s Open.

Local stars Moriya Jutanugarn and Jeeno Thitikul each posted a 69 to sit at 201, a stroke behind Iwai. Both are looking to improve their best home-soil results — Jutanugarn finished tied for second in 2018, while Thitikul was the lone runner-up in 2021.

