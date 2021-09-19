American Hoppe debuts with Mallorca in draw with Villarreal

Mallorca had won two of its last three league matches against Villarreal, whose winless streak to start the league reached four matches. Unai Emery's team hasn't won in six matches in all competitions this season. It was coming off a 2-2 home draw against Atalanta in the group stage of the Champions League, a competition it hadn't played in for 10 years.

“They played tight on defense and kept us from playing our game,” Villarreal goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli said. “We have to keep working hard.”

Coming off three straight victories, Real Madrid later visits a Valencia team that is off to a surprisingly good start with three wins and a draw. The league lead is up for grabs with both teams tied on 10 points, one behind Atlético Madrid, which was held by Athletic to a scoreless draw at home on Saturday.

