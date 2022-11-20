American Mikaela Shiffrin takes 1st-run lead at WCup slalom

No skier other than Shiffrin and Vlhová has won the traditional season-opening slalom since then-overall champion Tina Maze triumphed in 2014.

Both Shiffrin and Vlhová have won five times here.

Switzerland’s Wendy Holdener was 0.21 of a second behind the leader in fourth with Norwegian Thea Louise Stjernesund another fourteenth hundredths of a second back in fifth.

Another American skier, Paula Moltzan, placed 12th, 0.95 of a second behind Shiffrin with her compatriots Ava Sunshine and Katie Hensien also qualifying for the second round in 23rd and 29th, respectively.

A total of 22 skiers didn't finish the opening run, including Anna Swenn Larsson of Sweden who took second on Saturday and Americans Zoe Zimmermann and Nina O'Brien.

The two slalom events in Levi opened the women’s World Cup season after all four previously scheduled races had to be cancelled due to warm weather.

___

Credit: Alessandro Trovati Credit: Alessandro Trovati

