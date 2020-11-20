American passenger recalls trying to kill train attacker

Skarlatos and two other longtime friends were vacationing together. They grew up together in California. One of the friends, Spencer Stone, managed to pin down the attacker in a stranglehold. Skarlatos moved in, too, joined by another passenger once the gunman was on the ground.

He “was surprisingly difficult to control,” Skarlatos testified.

With the attacker under control, the train rerouted to Arras, in northern France, where El Khazzani was arrested.

Authorities say El Khazzani boarded the train in Brussels armed with the Kalashnikov, nine clips with 30 rounds each, an automatic pistol and a cutter.

Once aboard the train, El Khazzani lingered in a restroom between cars, where two other passengers confronted him, and then emerged bare-chested with his weapons.

From left, lawyer Louis Cailliez, Alek Skarlatos, lawyer Thibault de Montbrial, Anthony Sadler, Mark Moogalian and Isabelle Risacher Moogalian, pose at the end of their hearing during the Thalys attack trial at the Paris courthouse, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Passengers who wrestled and disarmed an Islamic State gunman aboard a high-speed Amsterdam to Paris train are recounting how their split-second decisions helped prevent what could have become a mass slaughter. AP Photo/Francois Mori) Credit: Francois Mori Credit: Francois Mori

