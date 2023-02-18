American skier Shiffrin leads in 1st run of slalom at worlds

Lower-ranked skiers were still coming down the Roc de Fer course.

The gates for the first run were set by Shiffrin's coach Mark Mitter.

Shiffrin is after her third medal at these worlds after winning gold in the giant slalom two days ago and silver in the super-G last week. She didn't finish her opening event at the worlds last week when she straddled a gate in the slalom portion of the combined.

Saturday's slalom is the last women's event of the worlds.

Shiffrin won the world slalom title four times between 2013 and 2019 and took the bronze medal two years ago. She can become the first skier, male or female, to win six medals in one discipline at world championships.

Shiffrin was the 2014 Olympic slalom champion and has won a record total of 52 World Cup races in the discipline, including five in the current season.

