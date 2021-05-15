Americans dominate first World Triathlon Series women's race

Rappaport said she was happy to be part of an “American one-two."

“I was focussed on catching Taylor and Maya after only racing twice since the pandemic, and today I felt I’d found my competitive edge again," she said.

Kingma said Knibb surprised her during the cycling leg.

“I was prepared to give it everything on the swim and first lap of the bike and hope there was a small group,” Kingma said. “Taylor (Knibb) escaped before I was planning to and she was so strong on the straights, and we pulled away. I was just trying to keep her wheel and I saw the gap growing."

American Katie Zaferes was 22nd among the 55 starters in a time of 1:57.12. Zaferes, the 2019 world champion, had podium finishes in the last three races in Yokohama — silvers in 2017 and 2018 and a course-record of 1:52.12 while winning in 2019. The coronavirus pandemic prevented the race from being held in 2020.

An American also reached the podium in the later men's event. Kristian Blummenfelt of Norway won in a time of 1:42:55, Belgium's Jelle Geens was second in 1:43:05 00 and American Morgan Pearson was seven seconds behind Geens in third.

The Tokyo Olympics course will be at Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo Bay. The men’s race is scheduled for July 26, the women’s event a day later and a new mixed relay on July 31, all of them early-morning starts to take into account expected high temperatures and oppressive humidity in Tokyo.

