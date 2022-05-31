Americas summit agenda takes shape, but who will show up?

His absence would be a setback for the United States, which is hosting the summit for the first time since 1994. Mexico is a top U.S. trading partner and Latin America's second-most populous country.

López Obrador has said that he doesn't want to go unless every country in the region is invited, but the U.S. has resisted inviting autocratic governments like Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela. He said Monday that Biden "has not been able to give us an answer, but there is time, and we trust him and we’re going to wait.”