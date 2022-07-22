AmEx 2Q profits fall 14% despite higher cardmember spending

AmEx had profit of $1.96 billion, or $2.57 a share, down from $2.28 billion, or $2.80 a share, in the same period a year earlier. That still topped the $2.42 that Wall Street was looking for, according to FactSet, and shares jumped 4% before the opening bell.

The New York company saw a massive surge of spending on its proprietary cards in the quarter, up 30% from a year ago, a surge that the company attributed to higher travel and entertainment spending. Spending on AmEx's corporate cards also increased which is notable because companies are still hunkered down in the pandemic and reluctant to spend money on travel.