AmEx profits fall 9% as customers fall behind on payments

AmEx CEO Steve Squeri said in a statement that the company's credit metrics “remained strong” in the quarter however.

Over the past several years, AmEx largely abandoned its traditional charge card business model — where a customer must pay off their entire balance each month — to a model closer in line with traditional credit card companies that encourage customers to keep a balance and the company collects interest off of that balance. Worldwide cardmember loans were $108 billion last quarter, up 22% from 2021.

While investors have applauded the higher profits from AmEx, the adoption of a business model that encourages customers to keep a balance also exposes the company to losses if the economy were to sour. It appears that high inflation, layoffs in the technology sector, turmoil in the financial markets may be wearing on customers' balances sheet.

Jeff Campbell, AmEx's chief financial officer, said that the increase in delinquencies was expected and they do not expect credit losses to get to where they were before the pandemic. Other credit card companies have seen much larger rises in delinquencies, notably Discover Financial, whose stock fell sharply this week after it reported its results.

Noting the growth in cardmember spending and an expectation that delinquencies will level off this year, AmEx did forecast a full-year profit between $11.00 and $11.40 a share for 2023. It also raised its quarterly dividend to 60 cents a share from 52 cents per share.

In premarket trading, shares of American Express jumped 5.2% to $164.