AmEx profits up 3%, but still sets cash aside for downturn

The company said the reason for the higher reserves was higher levels of loans provided by the company. AmEx has been moving to a more traditional business model encouraging card users to keep a balance — as well as the fact that even its well-to-do customers are getting hit by inflation.

“We have not seen changes in the spending behaviors of our customers, but we are mindful of the mixed signals in the broader economy and have plans in place to pivot should the operating environment change dramatically,” said CEO and Chairman Steve Squeri in a prepared statement.

Setting aside the cloudy economic forecast, AmEx's cardmembers are having no problem spending on their cards. The company saw $394.4 million spent on its network last quarter, up 19% from a year earlier. Average cardmember spending was up 13% from a year earlier to $5,886.

The company now expects full-year earnings to be above its previous forecast of $9.25 to $9.65 per share.