Amgen to buy Horizon Therapeutics in $26.4B deal

The deal laid out Monday represents a premium of 48% to Horizon's closing price of $78.76 before it made that late-November announcement.

The Horizon deal will give Amgen another chance to build its portfolio of rare-disease treatments after it closed in October a roughly $3.7 billion acquisition of ChemoCentryx, which focuses on autoimmune disease drugs.

Horizon Therapeutics PLC, based in Dublin, develops potential treatments for rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. Its best-seller, Tepezza, is only approved in the United States and treats eye bulging and double vision from thyroid eye disease.

U.S. regulators approved Tepezza in early 2020 as the first treatment for thyroid eye disease. The drug’s sales more than doubled last year to $1.67 billion. That’s about half of the company’s total sales of $3.23 billion.

The FDA gave Tepezza “orphan drug” status, which comes with financial incentives and exclusive marketing, benefits that are intended to encourage drugmakers to develop rare disease treatments.

Horizon also makes Krystexxa for uncontrolled gout. Sales of that treatment grew 39% last year to $565.5 million.

Shares of Amgen Inc., based northwest of Los Angeles in Thousand Oaks, California, fell about 2% in premarket trading.

