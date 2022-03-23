Amid dropping COVID cases, South Africa loosens restrictions

He said that through vaccination or past infection, an estimated 60% to 80% of the country's 60 million people have some sort of immunity to the virus.

“It means that we are opening our economy still further and that we are resuming many of the social and cultural activities that we have missed over the last two years,” said Ramaphosa.

He said the current regulations will remain in place when the country lifts the State of Disaster, the legal framework which has governed is COVID-19 pandemic response.

The government has been under pressure from various sectors to lift COVID-19 restrictions, which are blamed for the losses of 2 million jobs in a country with an unemployment rate of more than 34%.

South Africa's biggest opposition party, the Democratic Alliance, has called on the government to lift all restrictions.

“Despite some welcome changes, the persisting rules will harm jobs and increase poverty while providing no benefit at all,” DA spokeswoman Siviwe Gwarube said in a statement.

The party also threatened court action to prevent the government from making the regulations permanent.