Amid freed Nigeria schoolboys' joyful reunions, fear lingers

“Fear gripped me when they said if they ever see us in school again, that they will kill us,” said freed Kankara student, Usman Mohammad Rabiu. “I was seriously afraid.”

The 13-year-old boy told how the students were forced at gunpoint to trek several miles through the bush, without food or water. His feet had sores from the hike across the tough terrain. He said his feet were so painful that he couldn't walk and he was helped by an older boy who carried him on his back. He said he does not want to go back to school.

“The reason why I’ll not go back to school is because I am thinking if I go back to school the bandits will kill me and then I’ll not see my parents again," said Usman. “That’s the reason why I will not go back again.”

After being released by their captors, the schoolboys were bused to Katsina, the provincial capital, where they met with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday. The president appeared to minimize the traumatic abduction, telling the boys they should not be deterred in life by “this little difficulty.”

Another abduction of more than 80 students happened Saturday night in an area nearby, but the pupils were quickly rescued by security forces after a fierce gun battle, police announced Sunday.

Saturday night’s attempted kidnapping took place in Dandume, about 64 kilometers (40 miles) from Kankara, the town where the earlier kidnapping of schoolboys occurred.

Usman Mohammad Rabiu, a 13 year old student of Government Science Secondary School Kankara, sits with his father Wada Haske and his mother Asmau Hassan at their family house in Ketare, Nigeria, and speaks to the Associated Press, Saturday Dec. 19, 2020. Nigeria's freed schoolboys have reunited with their joyful parents after being held captive for nearly a week by gunmen allied with jihadist rebels in the country's northwest. Relieved parents hugged their sons tightly on Saturday in Kankara, where more than 340 boys were abducted from the Government Science Secondary school on the night of Dec. 11. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba) Credit: Sunday Alamba Credit: Sunday Alamba

Usman Mohammad Rabiu, a 13 year old student of Government Science Secondary School Kankara, recently freed, speaks to the Associated Press as he returns home to his family in Ketare, Nigeria, Saturday Dec. 19, 2020. Nigeria's freed schoolboys have reunited with their joyful parents after being held captive for nearly a week by gunmen allied with jihadist rebels in the country's northwest. Relieved parents hugged their sons tightly on Saturday in Kankara, where more than 340 boys were abducted from the Government Science Secondary school on the night of Dec. 11. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba) Credit: Sunday Alamba Credit: Sunday Alamba

Usman Mohammad Rabiu, a 13 year old student of Government Science Secondary School Kankara, sits in his family house in Ketare, Nigeria, and speaks to the Associated Press, Saturday Dec. 19, 2020. Nigeria's freed schoolboys have reunited with their joyful parents after being held captive for nearly a week by gunmen allied with jihadist rebels in the country's northwest. Relieved parents hugged their sons tightly on Saturday in Kankara, where more than 340 boys were abducted from the Government Science Secondary school on the night of Dec. 11. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba) Credit: Sunday Alamba Credit: Sunday Alamba

Usman Mohammad Rabiu, a 13 year old student of Government Science Secondary School Kankara, sits with his mother Asmau Hassan at their family house in Ketare, Nigeria, and speaks to the Associated Press, Saturday Dec. 19, 2020. Nigeria's freed schoolboys have reunited with their joyful parents after being held captive for nearly a week by gunmen allied with jihadist rebels in the country's northwest. Relieved parents hugged their sons tightly on Saturday in Kankara, where more than 340 boys were abducted from the Government Science Secondary school on the night of Dec. 11. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba) Credit: Sunday Alamba Credit: Sunday Alamba

Murjanatu Rabiu, mother of freed schoolboy, Habubakar Liti, speaks with Associated Press at their family in Ketare, Nigeria, Saturday Dec. 19, 2020. "By the time I saw my son, I didn't know when I started crying because of the condition I saw the children, that's why I started crying." Nigeria's freed schoolboys have reunited with their joyful parents after being held captive for nearly a week by gunmen allied with jihadist rebels in the country's northwest. Relieved parents hugged their sons tightly on Saturday in Kankara, where more than 340 boys were abducted from the Government Science Secondary school on the night of Dec. 11. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba) Credit: Sunday Alamba Credit: Sunday Alamba

Bello Ibrahim, left, Habubakar Liti, centre, Isah Nasir, third left and Usman Mohammad Rabiu, recently released students, inside their family house in Ketare, Nigeria, Saturday Dec. 19, 2020. Nigeria's freed schoolboys have reunited with their joyful parents after being held captive for nearly a week by gunmen allied with jihadist rebels in the country's northwest. Relieved parents hugged their sons tightly on Saturday in Kankara, where more than 340 boys were abducted from the Government Science Secondary school on the night of Dec. 11. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba) Credit: Sunday Alamba Credit: Sunday Alamba

Habubakar Liti, left, Bello Ibrahim, centre, and Isah Nasir, recently released students, arrive back home carrying boxes containing their school belongings in Ketare, Nigeria, Saturday Dec. 19, 2020. Nigeria's freed schoolboys have reunited with their joyful parents after being held captive for nearly a week by gunmen allied with jihadist rebels in the country's northwest. Relieved parents hugged their sons tightly on Saturday in Kankara, where more than 340 boys were abducted from the Government Science Secondary school on the night of Dec. 11. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba) Credit: Sunday Alamba Credit: Sunday Alamba

Habubakar Liti, left, Bello Ibrahim, centre, and Isah Nasir, recently released students, arrive back home carrying boxes containing their school belongings in Ketare, Nigeria, Saturday Dec. 19, 2020. Nigeria's freed schoolboys have reunited with their joyful parents after being held captive for nearly a week by gunmen allied with jihadist rebels in the country's northwest. Relieved parents hugged their sons tightly on Saturday in Kankara, where more than 340 boys were abducted from the Government Science Secondary school on the night of Dec. 11. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba) Credit: Sunday Alamba Credit: Sunday Alamba

Abdulganiyu Hassan, centre, one of the freed students, speaks during an interview to Associated Press as he returns home to his family in Ketare, Nigeria, Saturday Dec. 19, 2020. While in the bush he was thinking about his parents siblings, friends and the way we use to play and pray together back home. Nigeria's freed schoolboys have reunited with their joyful parents after being held captive for nearly a week by gunmen allied with jihadist rebels in the country's northwest. Relieved parents hugged their sons tightly on Saturday in Kankara, where more than 340 boys were abducted from the Government Science Secondary school on the night of Dec. 11. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba) Credit: Sunday Alamba Credit: Sunday Alamba

Abdulganiyu Hassan, one of the freed students, looks on during an interview to Associated Press as he returns home to his family in Ketare, Nigeria, Saturday Dec. 19, 2020. While in the bush he was thinking about his parents siblings, friends and the way we use to play and pray together back home. Nigeria's freed schoolboys have reunited with their joyful parents after being held captive for nearly a week by gunmen allied with jihadist rebels in the country's northwest. Relieved parents hugged their sons tightly on Saturday in Kankara, where more than 340 boys were abducted from the Government Science Secondary school on the night of Dec. 11. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba) Credit: Sunday Alamba Credit: Sunday Alamba

Hassan Mani, centre, father of freed schoolboy Abdulganiyu Hassan, outside his house in Kankara, Nigeria, Saturday Dec. 19, 2020. Nigeria's freed schoolboys have reunited with their joyful parents after being held captive for nearly a week by gunmen allied with jihadist rebels in the country's northwest. Relieved parents hugged their sons tightly on Saturday in Kankara, where more than 340 boys were abducted from the Government Science Secondary school on the night of Dec. 11. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba) Credit: Sunday Alamba Credit: Sunday Alamba

Murjanatu Rabiu, mother of freed schoolboy Habubakar Liti, speaks with Associated Press at their family home in Ketare, Nigeria, Saturday Dec. 19, 2020. "By the time I saw my son, I didn't know when I started crying because of the condition I saw the children, that's why I started crying." Nigeria's freed schoolboys have reunited with their joyful parents after being held captive for nearly a week by gunmen allied with jihadist rebels in the country's northwest. Relieved parents hugged their sons tightly on Saturday in Kankara, where more than 340 boys were abducted from the Government Science Secondary school on the night of Dec. 11. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba) Credit: Sunday Alamba Credit: Sunday Alamba

Asmau Hassan, mother of freed schoolboy Usman Mohammad Rabiu, speaks with Associated Press at their family home in Ketare, Nigeria, Saturday Dec. 19, 2020. "When I saw my son I was very happy I cried and cried because we did not believe this boys would come back. They suffered, they suffered. Allah should continue to protest us." Nigeria's freed schoolboys have reunited with their joyful parents after being held captive for nearly a week by gunmen allied with jihadist rebels in the country's northwest. Relieved parents hugged their sons tightly on Saturday in Kankara, where more than 340 boys were abducted from the Government Science Secondary school on the night of Dec. 11. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba) Credit: Sunday Alamba Credit: Sunday Alamba

Asmau Hassan, left,mother of freed schoolboy Usman Mohammad Rabiu, receives visitors at their family home in Ketare, Nigeria, Saturday Dec. 19, 2020. "When I saw my son I was very happy I cried and cried because we did not believe this boys would come back. They suffered, they suffered. Allah should continue to protest us." Nigeria's freed schoolboys have reunited with their joyful parents after being held captive for nearly a week by gunmen allied with jihadist rebels in the country's northwest. Relieved parents hugged their sons tightly on Saturday in Kankara, where more than 340 boys were abducted from the Government Science Secondary school on the night of Dec. 11. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba) Credit: Sunday Alamba Credit: Sunday Alamba