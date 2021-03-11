Amid pandemic, UK delays imposing post-Brexit border checks

Northern Ireland continues to follow EU trade rules in order to preserve its open border with Ireland, a member of the bloc. But that means new checks and disruption to trade with the rest of the U.K. — a move that has dismayed both traders and Northern Ireland’s pro-British Unionist community.

The EU says any problems must be worked out jointly between the U.K. and the bloc and says it will take legal action against Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government for breaching the divorce agreement the two sides signed late last year.

The bloc’s ambassador in London, Joao Vale de Almeida, said Thursday that the two sides should “give up on trying to score points” and try to make their new relationship work.

“For all that we need to have high levels of trust — mutual trust,” he said. “Trust is maybe the most important commodity in international agreements.”

Trust is in short supply as the two sides spar over issues related to Brexit and coronavirus vaccines.

This week, European Council President Charles Michel claimed the U.K. had imposed an “outright ban” on coronavirus vaccine exports.

Johnson retorted that “we have not blocked the export of a single COVID-19 vaccine or vaccine components.”

EU officials are under pressure over the slow progress of the bloc’s vaccination efforts. The United Kingdom has given more than 40% of its adults a vaccine shot, compared to about 10% in the EU.