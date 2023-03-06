Amitabh Bachchan injured while shooting film in India

The 80-year-old Bollywood superstar posted on his blog Sunday night that he sustained a rib injury while working in Hyderabad on the science-fiction film “Project K.” It's being made in Hindi and Telugu languages and is slated for release in 2024.

Bachchan wrote that he had broken rib cartilage and a muscle tear. He said the injury was “painful” and he consulted a doctor before he flew home to Mumbai, where he has been advised to rest.