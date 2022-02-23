Amsterdam Apple shop hostage-taker sought 200M-euro ransom

The tense, five-hour standoff paralyzed one of Amsterdam's most popular nightlife neighborhoods for hours Tuesday as scores of heavily armed police surrounded the store, managing to free about 70 people from the building that houses the shop before the suspect was detained.

Police Chief Frank Paauw said the suspect, a 27-year-old man from Amsterdam armed with a handgun and an automatic weapon, was run over by police as he chased his fleeing hostage, whose identity wasn't released.