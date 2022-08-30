Amsterdam to house migrants on cruise ship moored in port

The ship will remain moored in Amsterdam for at least six months under an agreement between the city and the central government. It is the second Dutch city to approve plans for putting up migrants on a cruise liner. In both cases, the ships will be moored so residents can exit and enter at all times.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Friday said he was ashamed of the situation at the asylum reception center in the remote northeastern village of Ter Apel where 700 migrants had to sleep outdoors in unsanitary conditions because there was no space for them inside.