Amtrak cross-country train derails near town in Montana

Nation & World
27 minutes ago
An Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday afternoon in north-central Montana, local media reported

JOPLIN, Mont. (AP) — An Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday afternoon in north-central Montana, local media reported.

The train derailed between the Havre and Shelby stops in Montana, the KXLY TV and KSEN radio reported.

The KSEN TV station reported that the train derailed about 1 mile from Joplin, Montana, a town of about 200 people.

An eyewitness told KSEN that at least four cars were tipped over and on the track.

Emergency responders are on the scene.

Reports and pictures from passengers show cars tipped over off the tracks.

The train is the Empire Builder line that runs between Seattle and Chicago, KXLY reported.

