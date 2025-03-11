Amy Griffin’s ‘The Tell’ is Winfrey’s new book club choice

Oprah Winfrey has chosen a new memoir by venture capitalist Amy Griffin for her book club
This cover image released by The Dial Press shows "The Tell" by Amy Griffin." (The Dial Press via AP)

Credit: AP

By HILLEL ITALIE – Associated Press
10 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Venture capitalist Amy Griffin's memoir about confronting childhood trauma is Oprah Winfrey's latest book club pick.

Griffin’s “The Tell” was published Tuesday. It has been promoted as a “journey of healing and truth-telling.”

“I’ve spent the last five years writing, drafting and considering every word I wanted to share about my experience,” Griffin, the founder of G9 Ventures, said in a statement.

“When Oprah called, I forgot every one of those words.”

Griffin founded her firm in 2017. Her investments have included Goop, Bumble and Hello Sunshine.

Winfrey established her book club in 1996 and currently presents it in partnership with Starbucks.

Winfrey's conversation with Griffin took place at a Starbucks in Chicago. The video podcast can be viewed on Winfrey's YouTube channel.

