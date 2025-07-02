An MS-13 leader is sentenced to 68 years in case involving 8 Long Island murders

Saenz’s lawyers sought a sentence of 45 years behind bars, but prosecutors, who previously withdrew their intent to seek the death penalty, argued for a maximum sentence of 70 years.

Saenz, addressing the court, asked for forgiveness from God, his family and the victims’ families, saying he wasn’t the same person he was all those years ago.

“I know my apology will not repair the harm and pain that I have caused,” the now 30-year-old said in Spanish through a translator. “I know many of you do not accept my apology, but I want to say from the bottom of my heart that these words are sincere.”

But prosecutor Paul Scotti dismissed Saenz’s apology as “self-serving.”

He argued that Saenz remains committed to MS-13, citing an “extensive disciplinary record” while in custody that includes assaulting other inmates, refusing staff orders and possessing sharpened metal shanks, cellphones and other contraband.

“Actions speak louder than words,” Scotti said in court.

Judge Gary Brown, in handing down the sentence, said the reduction of two years from what prosecutors sought was in recognition of Saenz pleading guilty and avoiding a trial, as well as his efforts in convincing his younger brother, the gang’s second-in-command, to do the same.

Jairo Saenz pleaded guilty to similar charges in January and also will faces decades in prison at his sentencing scheduled for September.

Elizabeth Alvarado was among the parents of victims who spoke emotionally in court. She clutched a box containing the ashes of her 15-year-old daughter, Nisa Mickens.

“Why did you take her?“ she asked as Alexi Saenz fixed his gaze elsewhere. “We are not supposed to bury our children.”

Santos Castillo, the father of 15-year-old victim Javier Castillo, said he never dreamed of losing his son to violence when his family moved to the U.S. from their native El Salvador.

“We came for lasting peace, work, and a better future for our children,“ he said in Spanish through a translator. “Our lives will never be normal again.”

Outside court, Castillo said he accepted the judge’s decision.

“I’m not able to be happy, but I’m satisfied,” he said. “It’s been painful. We’ve waited eight years for today.”

George Johnson, the father of victim Michael Johnson, said he lives with guilt every day for letting his son walk out the door with Saenz and other gang members. He wore a white shirt bearing his son’s image and demanded Saenz look him in the face, but Saenz just bowed his head low. Outside court, Johnson called him “a coward.“

Saenz’s lawyer Natali Todd said afterward that she hoped the victims’ families could find some peace following the sentencing.

“There are no winners,“ she said. “There has been a lot of pain and suffering.”

In court, Todd had argued that Saenz suffers from intellectual disabilities and lasting trauma from a difficult upbringing in his native El Salvador that allowed him to be recruited and unwittingly “groomed” into MS-13.

Saenz, also known as "Blasty" and "Big Homie," was the leader of a clique, or local chapter, of Mara Salvatrucha known as the Sailors Locos Salvatruchas Westside that operated in Brentwood and Central Islip.

He admitted last July that he’d authorized the eight killings and three other attempted killings of perceived rivals and others who had disrespected or feuded with the clique.

Among the most prominent killings were those of Mickens and Kayla Cuevas, lifelong friends and classmates at Brentwood High School who were slain with a machete and a baseball bat after prosecutors say one of the girls had a dispute with gang members.

Saenz also admitted to arson, firearms offenses and drug trafficking — the proceeds of which went toward buying firearms, more drugs and providing contributions to the wider MS-13 gang.

