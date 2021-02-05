Andrews, Evans, Mirren pay tribute to Christopher Plummer

"RIP to Christopher Plummer, a living legend who loved his craft, and was an absolute gentleman. So lucky to have shared a set with him." — "Knives Out' director Rian Johnson, via Twitter.

“Chris Plummer knew every acting trick in the book – and many that weren’t even in the book.” — Taylor Hackford, who directed Plummer in 1995's “Dolores Claiborne,” in a statement.

“What a legend. What a loss. Thank you, Mr. Plummer.” — actor Dan Levy on Twitter.

“What a guy. What a talent. What a life. And I was fortunate enough to work with him less than 2 years ago and had a wonderful experience.” — Ridley Scott, who directed Plummer in 2017′s ”All the Money in the World,” in a written statement.

“'Blossom of snow, may you bloom and grow, bloom and grow forever.' RIP Christopher Plummer. You lit up screen and stage over a lifetime of art.” — Dan Rather on Twitter.

"Pixar remembers Christopher Plummer, who as Charles Muntz in ‘Up,’ taught us that 'adventure is out there.' Rest in peace, good friend." — Pixar, on Twitter.

“If I live to be 91 maybe I’ll have time to fully appreciate all the great work of Christopher Plummer.” — actor Dave Foley on Twitter.

“Christopher Plummer was, well, the Captain. Although he had a love/not-so-much relationship with his role in ‘The Sound of Music,’ he gradually came around to realizing that he might as well embrace the movie and his performance in it.” — Ted Chapin, president of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization, in a statement.

FILE - Actor Christopher Plummer poses on May 17, 2007, in New York. Plummer, the dashing award-winning actor who played Captain von Trapp in the film "The Sound of Music" and at 82 became the oldest Academy Award winner in history, has died. He was 91. Plummer died Friday morning, Feb. 5, 2021, at his home in Connecticut with his wife, Elaine Taylor, by his side, said Lou Pitt, his longtime friend and manager. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II