Andrey Kurkov, Maryse Condé on International Booker list

French novelist Leila Slimani, who is chairing the judging panel, said the books celebrated “literary ambition, panache, originality" and the talent of literary translators.

Six finalists will be announced on April 18 and the winner will be revealed on May 23 at a ceremony in London.

The prize was set up to boost the profile of fiction in other languages — which accounts for only a small share of books published in Britain — and to salute the often unacknowledged work of literary translators. The 50,000 pound ($61,000) purse is split between the winning author and their translator.

Last year’s winners were Indian writer Geetanjali Shree and American translator Daisy Rockwell for “Tomb of Sand.”