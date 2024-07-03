Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu will play mixed doubles at Wimbledon

Murray withdrew from singles at Wimbledon on Tuesday, a little more than a week after having surgery to remove a cyst from his spine. He is also entered in men's doubles with his older brother, Jamie.

Murray has said this will be his final appearance at the tournament. He is planning to retire after the Paris Olympics, which start later this month.

The All England Club awarded a wild-card entry to Murray and Raducanu in mixed doubles on Wednesday. The Murray brothers were given a wild card for men's doubles last week.

Raducanu was scheduled to play her second-round match in singles against Elise Mertens at Wimbledon on Wednesday.

___ AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis