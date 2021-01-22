Andy Murray pulls out of Australian Open, says he's 'gutted'

Murray is a former No. 1 who is currently ranked 123rd as he works his way back from hip issues that led to two operations. The 33-year-old from Scotland has won two titles at Wimbledon and one at the U.S. Open, along with the last two Olympic men's singles gold medals.

He was the runner-up at the Australian Open in 2010, 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2016. In 2019, before a first-round exit in Melbourne, Murray said he was going to need to retire from tennis because of his hip issues that led to surgery a year earlier — but he wound up having a second procedure and returning to the tour last season.

Murray had withdrawn from the Delray Beach Open in Florida this month, saying he wanted to “minimize the risks” of contracting the virus through international travel ahead of the Australian Open.

Under tournament protocols agreed to with the government authorities in Australia, all players had to test negative test before boarding a charter. They then had to have additional testing when they arrived and during a 14-day quarantine.

