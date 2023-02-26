Angela Bassett, 'Wakanda Forever' top NAACP Image Awards

The Bassett-led Marvel superhero sequel "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" won best motion picture at the ceremony, which was broadcast live on BET from Pasadena, California.

Viola Davis won outstanding actress for the action epic "The Woman King," a project she championed and starred in. Will Smith won for the slavery drama "Emancipation," his first release since last year's Academy Awards, where he slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage before winning his first best actor trophy.