dayton-daily-news logo
X

Hollywood's Jolie makes surprise visit to war-torn Ukraine

In this image provided by the Lviv city hall Angelina Jolie, Hollywood movie star and UNHCR goodwill ambassador, poses for photo with kids in Lviv, Ukraine, Saturday, Apr. 30, 2022. Ms Jolie was in Ukraine to meet the children affected by the war and visited hospitals and NGOs helping the injured and displaced. (Maksym Kozutsky/Lviv City Hall via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
In this image provided by the Lviv city hall Angelina Jolie, Hollywood movie star and UNHCR goodwill ambassador, poses for photo with kids in Lviv, Ukraine, Saturday, Apr. 30, 2022. Ms Jolie was in Ukraine to meet the children affected by the war and visited hospitals and NGOs helping the injured and displaced. (Maksym Kozutsky/Lviv City Hall via AP)

Nation & World
April 30, 2022
Hollywood actress and U.N. humanitarian Angelina Jolie has made a surprise visit to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Hollywood actress and U.N. humanitarian Angelina Jolie made a surprise visit to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Saturday, the Lviv regional governor said on Telegram.

According to Maksym Kozytskyy, Jolie — who has been a UNHCR Special Envoy for Refugees since 2011 — had come to speak with displaced people who have found refuge in Lviv, including children undergoing treatment for injuries sustained in the missile strike on the Kramatorsk railway station in early April.

The attack in the eastern Ukrainian city appeared to deliberately target a crowd of mostly women and children trying to flee a looming Russian offensive, killing at least 52 and wounding dozens more.

“She was very moved by (the children’s) stories,” Kozytskyy wrote. “One girl was even able to privately tell Ms. Jolie about a dream she’d had.”

He said Jolie also visited a boarding school, talk with students and took photos with them, adding "she promised she would come again.”

According to Kozytskyy, Jolie also met with evacuees arriving at Lviv’s central railway station, as well as with Ukrainian volunteers providing the new arrivals with medical help and counseling,

“The visit was a surprise to us all,” he wrote. “Plenty of people who saw Ms. Jolie in the Lviv region could not believe that it was really her. But since Feb. 24, Ukraine has shown the entire world that there are plenty of incredible things here.”

___

Follow all AP stories on the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.

Combined ShapeCaption
Angelina Jolie, Hollywood movie star and UNHCR goodwill ambassador, poses for photo with her fans in Lviv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 30, 2022. Ms Jolie was in Ukraine to meet the children affected by the war and visited hospitals and NGOs helping the injured and displaced.(AP Photo/VEduard Tomilchenko)

Credit: Eduard Tomilchenko

Angelina Jolie, Hollywood movie star and UNHCR goodwill ambassador, poses for photo with her fans in Lviv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 30, 2022. Ms Jolie was in Ukraine to meet the children affected by the war and visited hospitals and NGOs helping the injured and displaced.(AP Photo/VEduard Tomilchenko)

Credit: Eduard Tomilchenko

Combined ShapeCaption
Angelina Jolie, Hollywood movie star and UNHCR goodwill ambassador, poses for photo with her fans in Lviv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 30, 2022. Ms Jolie was in Ukraine to meet the children affected by the war and visited hospitals and NGOs helping the injured and displaced.(AP Photo/VEduard Tomilchenko)

Credit: Eduard Tomilchenko

Credit: Eduard Tomilchenko

Combined ShapeCaption
Angelina Jolie, Hollywood movie star and UNHCR goodwill ambassador, poses for photo with her fans in Lviv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 30, 2022. Ms Jolie was in Ukraine to meet the children affected by the war and visited hospitals and NGOs helping the injured and displaced.(AP Photo/Valeria Sergeeva)

Credit: Valeria Sergeeva

Angelina Jolie, Hollywood movie star and UNHCR goodwill ambassador, poses for photo with her fans in Lviv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 30, 2022. Ms Jolie was in Ukraine to meet the children affected by the war and visited hospitals and NGOs helping the injured and displaced.(AP Photo/Valeria Sergeeva)

Credit: Valeria Sergeeva

Combined ShapeCaption
Angelina Jolie, Hollywood movie star and UNHCR goodwill ambassador, poses for photo with her fans in Lviv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 30, 2022. Ms Jolie was in Ukraine to meet the children affected by the war and visited hospitals and NGOs helping the injured and displaced.(AP Photo/Valeria Sergeeva)

Credit: Valeria Sergeeva

Credit: Valeria Sergeeva

In Other News
1
Arrest warrant issued in Alabama for missing jail official
2
Late tech rally leaves Wall Street indexes modestly higher
3
Push to arm Ukraine putting strain on US weapons stockpile
4
Death in Ukraine's Kharkiv is everywhere, rarely explained
5
Live updates l Russia-Ukraine War
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top