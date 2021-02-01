Angelina Jolie sells painting Churchill gave as gift to FDR

Churchill was a keen amateur artist who completed some 500 paintings after taking up painting in his 40s. Orchard said that “the light in Morocco and over Marrakech was something that Churchill was passionate about” and painted again and again.

“He loved the dry air, the light, the sun and the way it played on the landscapes,” he said. “And that’s absolutely visible here in this painting. You can see the long shadows and the turning purple of the mountains and the deepening of the sky — classic sunset time.”

The painting was sold by Roosevelt’s son after the president’s death in 1945, and had several owners before Jolie and partner Brad Pitt bought it in 2011.

The couple separated in 2016 and have spent years enmeshed in divorce proceedings, amid speculation about the division of their extensive art collection. They were declared divorced in 2019 after their lawyers asked for a bifurcated judgment, meaning that two married people can be declared single while other issues, including finances and child custody, remain.

The painting is being sold by the Jolie Family Collection as part of Christie’s March 1 modern British art auction in London.

Orchard said the auction house was hopeful it could set a new record for a Churchill work.

“The record price at auction for Churchill is about 1.8 million (pounds) for a painting that, in my view, is not as important as this,” he said. “And I think this is probably his most important work.”

An oil on canvas painting by Sir Winston Churchill Painted in Jan. 1943 called 'Tower of the Koutoubia Mosque' is displayed at Christie's auction rooms in London, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. The painting currently owned by Angelina Jolie, has an estimate of 1,500,000-2,500,000 UK pounds (2,056,489- 3,427,482 US Dollars) and will go up for sale in the Modern British Art Evening Sale at Christie's on March 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

An oil on canvas painting by Sir Winston Churchill Painted in Jan. 1943 called 'Tower of the Koutoubia Mosque' is displayed at Christie's auction rooms in London, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. The painting currently owned by Angelina Jolie, has an estimate of 1,500,000-2,500,000 UK pounds (2,056,489- 3,427,482 US Dollars) and will go up for sale in the Modern British Art Evening Sale at Christie's on March 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

An oil on canvas painting by Sir Winston Churchill Painted in Jan. 1943 called 'Tower of the Koutoubia Mosque' is displayed at Christie's auction rooms in London, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. The painting currently owned by Angelina Jolie, has an estimate of 1,500,000-2,500,000 UK pounds (2,056,489- 3,427,482 US Dollars) and will go up for sale in the Modern British Art Evening Sale at Christie's on March 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth