Angels fire manager Joe Maddon amid 12-game losing streak

Owner Arte Moreno's big-budget Angels have finished with six consecutive losing records in the longest active skid in the majors despite a roster headlined by former AL MVPs Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. Their seven-year playoff drought is also tied for the third-longest in baseball, and the Angels appeared to be well on their way to making the expanded field this fall before their confounding current skid.

Maddon excelled as a manager in Tampa Bay and with the Chicago Cubs, who famously ended their 108-year World Series championship drought during his tenure in 2016. He is 1,382-1,216 in parts of 19 seasons as a manager.

Nevin is the Angels' third manager in just over four seasons since Moreno cut ties with Mike Scioscia, who ran the Angels' dugout for 19 years and won their only World Series championship. The Halos dismissed manager Brad Ausmus after just one season in late 2019, and the move appeared to be made because Maddon had just come on the market after parting ways with the Cubs.

The 51-year-old Nevin is an Orange County native who played 12 major league seasons for six teams, including the Angels in 1998. He has never been a manager, but he spent four seasons as the New York Yankees' third base coach before joining Maddon's staff this season.

Maddon is the second manager to be fired this season. Philadelphia's Joe Girardi was dismissed last week, and the Phillies promptly swept the Angels.

Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon , second from left, argues with the umpire crew during the seventh inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the New York Yankees on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Umpire CB Bucknor talks with Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon, right, after ejecting Maddon during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)