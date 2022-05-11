Angels lefty Reid Detmers has no-hitter thru 6 against Rays

Detmers is making his 11th career start. He was the 10th overall pick in the 2020 draft out of the University of Louisville and made his big-league debut last year.

Detmers came into the game with a 2-4 career mark and a 6.33 ERA. He was 1-1 with a 5.32 ERA in his first five starts this season.

It is only the second time Detmers has gone at least six innings in a game.

The Angels have backed up Detmers with 13 hits, including home runs by Mike Trout and Chad Wallach.

The Angels' last no-hitter was in 2019 when Taylor Cole and Félix Peña combined for one against the Seattle Mariners in the team's first home game following the death of starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

