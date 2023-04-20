Angels manager Nevin ejected twice from same game

BreakingNews
Beavercreek man missing since January found deceased in Mercer County
37 minutes ago
Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin says he's never been ejected twice from the same game — until Wednesday night

NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin had never been ejected twice from the same game. Until Wednesday.

“That's a first,” he said before Thursday's series finale against the New York Yankees.

In the ninth inning with the score tied at 2 on Wednesday, Mike Trout was called out on a full-count checked swing by first base ump Will Little, stranding two.

Nevin emerged from the Angels dugout to yell and point at Little. He was tossed, but continued past the foul line to approach Little and was thrown out again by plate umpire Lance Barksdale.

Nevin said he told Barksdale he already had been tossed, "Just to let you know."

The umpire responded, “Oh, I'm sorry,” according to Nevin.

Nevin went to short right field to tell Little his thoughts from up close.

New York won 3-2 on Gleyber Torres' 10th-inning sacrifice fly

