Angels' Ohtani expects to play Monday, day after early exit

Angels manager Joe Maddon said Ohtani might have tweaked his groin running to first in the seventh inning on a grounder back to pitcher Jose Ruiz that the White Sox turned into a double play.

Ohtani is batting .228 with four home runs, 12 RBIs and four stolen bases this season.

As a pitcher, he's 2-2 with a 4.19 ERA, striking out 30 in 19 1/3 innings. He won his second straight start in his last outing, beating Cleveland on Wednesday.

Overall, Ohtani has played 22 of the Angels' 23 games this season.

