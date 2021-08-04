Angels' Rendon needs hip surgery, ending injury-plagued year

The club made the announcement before Wednesday's game at Texas. Rendon, who was limited to 58 games, had been on the injured list since July 6 with a left hamstring strain. The 31-year-old also missed time with knee and groin injuries.

Manager Joe Maddon said he wasn't sure how the injury progressed from a hamstring issue to a problem with the hip. The club is hopeful Rendon will be ready for spring training next year.