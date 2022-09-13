dayton-daily-news logo
X

Angels star Trout homers in 7th straight game, 1 shy of mark

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run off Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Konnor Pilkington during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Combined ShapeCaption
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run off Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Konnor Pilkington during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Nation & World
By BRIAN DULIK, Associated Press
51 minutes ago
Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout has homered in his seventh consecutive game, one shy of the major league record

CLEVELAND (AP) — Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout homered in his seventh consecutive game Monday night, one shy of the major league record.

The three-time AL MVP hit a two-run drive off Cleveland’s Konnor Pilkington in the fifth inning. Trout’s 35th homer of the season traveled 422 feet to dead center at Progressive Field.

Ken Griffey Jr., Don Mattingly and Dale Long share the major league record of eight straight games with a home run.

Trout can tie the mark Tuesday night when the Angels continue their series with the Guardians.

Trout is the first AL player with a seven-game home run streak since Kendrys Morales of Toronto in 2018. Cincinnati’s Joey Votto homered in seven straight last season from July 24-30.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Wreckage from float plane crash in Puget Sound located
2
Emmys Latest | Julia Garner of 'Ozark' wins her third Emmy
3
Renowned jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis has died, age 87
4
California weather helps firefighters but unleashes floods
5
Emmys kick off with musical homage to TV, Michael Keaton win
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top