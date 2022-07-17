Angels' Trout (back) scratched moments before first pitch

The three-time AL MVP missed the Angels' three previous games with upper back spasms, and the injury forced him out of Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Trout was in the Angels' posted pregame lineup as the center fielder, but was removed about three minutes before the first pitch.

Trout is scheduled to play in the All-Star Game on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium after his 10th selection to the Midsummer Classic. Trout is batting .270 with 24 homers and 51 RBIs in 79 games this season, although he has just one multi-hit game and six total RBIs in the past three weeks.