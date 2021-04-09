Angels win 7-5 in home opener for Florida-based Blue Jays

One reason the Blue Jays opted to stay in Florida was the weather, which was an ideal 80 degrees at first pitch — surprisingly, it was around the same temperature in Buffalo.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Cavan Biggio homered for the Blue Jays, who won their home opener in Buffalo last season 5-4 in 10 innings over Miami to end a streak of eight consecutive home opening losses. The skid was tied for the third longest in major league history.

Los Angeles star Mike Trout went 3 for 5 and had the first regular-season hit at the ballpark, a first-inning double, and also homered. He also had potential go-ahead hit off Julian Merryweather with two on and two outs in the ninth taken away on a diving catch by center fielder Randal Grichuk.

Guerrero connected for a 404-foot, two-run homer to center off Griffin Canning during a three-run first. Biggio’s s solo shot and a run-scoring single by Guerrero in the sixth gave Toronto a 5-4 lead..

Trout put the Angels up 4-3 on a long solo drive to left off Ross Stripling in the fifth that went 444 feet. Shohei Ohtani pulled the Angels even at 5-all on a seventh-inning RBI single.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: RHP Luke Bard has decided to have season-ending right hip surgery. It is scheduled for May 20.

Blue Jays: OF George Springer is not expected to make his Toronto debut during the seven-game homestand. He started the season on the injured list with a strained left oblique muscle and now has a low strain right quadriceps strain.

UP NEXT

Angels LHP Andrew Heaney (0-1) is scheduled to start Friday night. Toronto has not announced its starter.

