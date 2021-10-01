Ani DiFranco to be honored at John Lennon benefit show

One song DiFranco has been kicking around lately — not in the songbook — is “Woman” from John and Yoko's 1980 album “Double Fantasy.” She's impressed with his bravery in writing the unabashed love song at a time many in the media were critical of their relationship.

“I listen to a song like ‘Woman’ and I could cry from yearning that my man would write me such a song,” she said.

She's also learned the plaintive Beatles plea “Help” and is open to suggestions for her setlist. The concert will be held at Symphony Space, with tickets on sale Friday. Run by the nonprofit Theatre Within, the show benefits a songwriting program free to public schools and workshops for people with cancer and their family members.